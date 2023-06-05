A man has sustained potential life-changing injuries after falling off a digger in Hyde.

At approximately 12:30pm on Sunday 4 June 2023, Greater Manchester Police were called to reports of concern for welfare of a man on Woodend Lane in Hyde.

On arrival identified officers identified the man as a missing person.

It is reported he began behaving erratically and aggressively and PAVA was deployed as a means of de-escalating the situation.

Greater Manchester Police said: "Unfortunately, the spray did not have the desired effect and the man made his way to a nearby scrapyard where he climbed the arm of a digger and fell, sustaining serious injuries."

The man was then transferred to hospital for specialist treatment.

His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, although they may be life changing.

The man ran to a scrap yard on Woodend Lane Credit: Google Street View

Superintendent Mike Allen, Head of GMP's Professional Standards Branch, said: "In line with procedure, this matter was immediately reported to Greater Manchester Police's Professional Standards Branch and referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct for review.

"IOPC have determined not to carry out an independent enquiry at this time and as such the investigation into the serious injuries sustained will remain with GMP’s Professional Standards Branch.

"The investigation is ongoing however initial enquiries give no indication that officers from GMP behaved inappropriately.

"A full and thorough review of all the circumstances surrounding this incident will be carried out and it would be inappropriate to comment further at this time until this is complete."

