The mother of a missing 14-year-old says she is "frightened" for her safety and is urging people to help look for her.

Katelan Coates was last seen on 26 May after she went to a fair with her friends in West Yorkshire.

She was spotted the next day on CCTV in Preston, but since then there have been no official sightings of her.

Katelan's mum Tina says she is "frightened" for her safety and is asking members of the public to look around buses and bus stations.

She said: "10 days since Katelan Coates vanished, nine since anyone officially saw her. Please please think if you've seen her."

Tina has previously appealed for Katelan to come home and said the pain of her daughter being missing is "horrendous".

She said: "A week since you went to the fair to hang out with your friends. Then didn't come home, what has happened at the fair?"

"Please message if you have any information about this, it would at least help to understand why she went away.

"We know you had difficulties with school, we know certain people liked making your life a misery in our town, that your hard shell was simply a way of protecting yourself."Someone knows where you are, we just want you safe."

The 14-year-old had left Todmorden bus station at 6.05pm on Friday, 26 May, on a bus to Burnley.

She was seen arriving at Burnley bus station at 6.53pm, before moving on to Fishergate in Preston the next day.

It was previously suggested she might have been travelling to Manchester.

Katelan is described as around 5ft 5 with long brown hair. She was last seen wearing an orange vest top, black leggings and a black coat.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Officers and Katelan’s family are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare and want to make sure she is OK.“Anyone who believes they may have seen Katelan, may know of her current whereabouts or has information on where she travelled to after leaving Burnley bus station is asked to contact police without delay."