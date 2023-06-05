At ITV News Granada Reports we want to celebrate our region's unsung heroes - and we need your help.

Every year we select someone to represent our region in the Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Awards.

We are officially launching our search for the ITV News Granada Reports Fundraiser of the Year - and you just might know who that is.

Martin Hibbert, who was paralysed in the Manchester Arena attack, climbed Kilimanjaro to funds for the Spinal Injuries Association. Credit: ITV News

They could be loyal supporters of our cherished charities and good causes, or perhaps they are someone who dug deep during cost of living crisis to help out their local community. Whoever they are, we want to hear about them.

It could be someone like Martin Hibbert, who was crowned Granada's Fundraiser of the Year in 2022.

He received the award for his fundraising efforts, following the Manchester Arena attack which left him paralysed from the waist down.

Martin climbed to the top of Mount Kilimanjaro in a specially-adapted wheelchair to raise money for charity, and to help "move mountains" for other disabled people.

All the details on how you can nominate someone for the regional fundraiser of the year award 2023. Credit: The Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Awards

How to nominate someone for ITV News Granada Reports Fundraiser of the Year

You can only nominate individuals and they must be aged 18 years old or over.

If you are under the age of 18 please get permission from a parent or guardian before you nominate.

The closing date for nomination is Sunday, 6 August, at 11:59pm. Full terms and conditions and our privacy notice can be found here.