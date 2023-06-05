A woman who killed a man after crashing into a wall while driving 103mph in an "incredibly reckless" incident had inhaled large quantities of nitrous oxide, police say.

Nasrin Saleh, 26, drove into the wall next to a roundabout in Knotty Ash, Liverpool, on 10 October 2021.

Her passenger, 28-year-old Luqman Mehboob, was killed as a result of the collision.

Saleh has now been jailed for four and a half years after she admitted causing death by dangerous driving.

She was also disqualified from driving for six years and three months, and will be required to take an extended driving test when eligible.

Detective Sergeant Kurt Timpson, Lead Investigating Officer for Merseyside Police Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “This was an incredibly reckless and dangerous incident that tragically led to the death of Luqman Mehboob.

"The grossly excessive speed and use of nitrous oxide in this case is shocking and will never be tolerated.

"Our thoughts remain with Luqman’s family, who continue to be supported by specially trained officers.

“No sentence will or can ever reflect the loss of a life and Luqman's family and friends continue to live through the pain and grief of his death.

"The family would ask that their privacy is respected at this time.

“Any death on the road causes a huge amount of lasting grief for the families of victims. We are committed to working with our partners to prevent deaths on our roads, by way of education and enforcement.

“Every death and serious injury on the road is a preventable tragedy and yet, on average, five people die every day on the roads in the UK.

“We therefore fully support the Road Safety approach, Vision Zero, as no death or serious injury is acceptable on our roads and we will work together with our communities to minimise risk”.