Taylor Swift and 1975 frontman Matty Healy are "no longer romantically involved" according to reports.

The two have been pictured multiple times together in recent months, amid speculation of a relationship.

Healy also gave a surprise performance at Swift’s Eras Tour show last month in Nashville, Tennessee, when he appeared on stage alongside Phoebe Bridgers, who was supporting Swift.

A source told US outlet People the relationship was "always casual".

"She had fun with him, but it was always casual. They are no longer romantically involved," the source told People.

Other US outlets, including TMZ, also reported the pair were no longer romantically linked.

Representatives for Swift and Healy have been approached for comment.

The 1975 were formed in 2002 in Wilmslow, Cheshire.

Now based in Manchester, the band consists of lead vocalist Matty Healy,(son of actors Denise Welch and Tim HealyP)lead guitarist Adam Hann, bassist Ross MacDonald, and drummer and co-songwriter George Daniel.

