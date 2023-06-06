Police have confirmed they have found a body in their search for of a man who 'vanished' after leaving a pub in Stockport.

Christopher Barlow, 31, was last been seen at 1.17am on Sunday 4 June, leaving the Royal Oak pub in Mellor.

He was seen turning left onto Brabyns Brow from Town Street, but there were no further sightings of him after that.

In a statement, Greater Manchester Police confirmed a body has been found after officers and specialist teams searched a specific area in Marple.

Police confirmed this was Christopher's body and that his family have been informed. A report is being prepared for the Coroner’s Office.

Detective Superintendent Helen Critchley of GMP’s Stockport district said: “Firstly, our thoughts are with Chris’s family and friends at this very distressing time.

"I would also like to thank the local community for their support with the search and the wider public for their assistance in sharing our appeal.”