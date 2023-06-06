Detectives have issued CCTV images of two people who could have witnessed an assault in Liverpool which has left a man in a critical condition.

At around 10.30pm on Saturday 27 May, emergency services were called to Fulton Street in Vauxhall following reports that a man had been found unconscious after being assaulted.

The victim, a man in his 50s, was taken to hospital for treatment for his injuries and he remains in a critical condition.

Detectives have arrested two people, a 15-year-boy and a 22-year-old man, on suspicion of section 18 wounding with intent. Both suspects have been released on conditional bail.

Police think these two people could have vital information Credit: Merseyside Police

However, the investigation is ongoing and detectives have issued images of two people they believe may have witnessed the attack and could help with their investigation.

Detective Inspector Neil Dillon said: "Our previous appeals in connection to this incident have led to useful reports from members of the public and we thank them for this.

"We rely on information provided by people to help our investigations and this case is no different.

"If you are pictured in these images, or you know who these people are, please come forward.

"If you were in the area at this time and witnessed the assault take place, then please get in touch.

“I also ask any motorists who were in the area to please check your dashcam footage in case you have captured something which will assist in the investigation. Every piece of information or footage could be vital in establishing what happened."

