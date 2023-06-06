An MP has apologised to two puppets from Sesame Street - after comparing them to former Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Secretary of State for Levelling Up Michael Gove.

Wigan Labour MP Lisa Nandy, who is the Shadow Levelling up Secretary, made the comment during Levelling Up questions in the Commons on Monday 5 June.

Opening her response, and before directing a question at Mr Gove, she told the House: " the Bert and Ernie of British politics have been reunited once more".

She did not specify which one was Bert and which one was Ernie, and later took to social media to apologise.

Ms Nandy took to social media to apologise to the puppets Credit: Twitter

There has been no response from the former prime minister or Mr Gove.

During the session, Mr Johnson, MP for Uxbridge and South Ruislip, asked if the Levelling Up Secretary agreed that "it is time to accelerate Levelling Up", highlighting the need to get going on Northern Powerhouse Rail, planning reform and devolution, among other things.

Mr Gove agreed with the former prime minister and thanked him for "the leadership he has shown on this issue".

It was promptly followed by laughter from the opposition benches.

Mr Johnson's government created the Department for Levelling Up, Housing & Communities.

It was also during Mr Johnson’s premiership the government backtracked on promises made through Northern Powerhouse Rail to build a new line between Leeds and Manchester.

