A teenager has been charged with the murder of 21-year-old Salah Adam Eldin who was stabbed to death in Old Trafford.

Salah died on Wednesday 31 May 2023, after he was attacked on Kings Road in Old Trafford.

Demari Adrian Raymond Rose, 19, of no fixed abode has been charged with murder and possession of a bladed article.

Two boys who were arrested on the night of the attack - a 15-year-old on suspicion of murder and 16-year-old on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon - have both been released on bail.

Greater Manchester Police say Salah’s family continue to be supported by officers and are aware of the progress being made in this investigation.

