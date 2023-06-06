A TT rider has died competing in the Supertwin race at the Isle of Man TT.

Raul Torras Martinez was killed during an accident at Alpine on the final lap of the race.

The 46-year-old, from Sant Hilari Sacalm in Spain, was described as an 'experienced TT competitor', after making his debut in 2017.

He recorded his fastest lap of the Mountain Course earlier in the day during the Superstock race.

He was the fastest Spaniard ever to complete a lap on the TT course.

In a statement, organisers at the Isle of Man TT said: "With great sadness, the Isle of Man TT Races can confirm that Raul Torras Martinez, 46, from Sant Hilari Sacalm, Spain, was killed in an accident during the first Supertwin Race of the 2023 Isle of Man TT Races.

"The accident occurred at Alpine, between the 16th and 17th mile markers, on the third and final lap of the race. Raul was an experienced TT competitor who made his debut in 2017, with a best result of 15th in last year’s Supertwin Race.

"He recorded his fastest ever lap of the TT Mountain Course earlier today in the SuperstockRace, with a lap at an average speed of 125.470mph whilst securing a 20th-place finish. Raul was the fastest Spaniard ever to have lapped the TT Course.

"In total, Raul competed in 21 TT races and his performances earned him a total of 18 Bronze Replicas.The Isle of Man TT Races pass on their deepest sympathy to Raul’s family, friends, and loved ones."

