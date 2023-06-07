Coronation Street star Julie Goodyear is suffering with dementia, her husband has revealed.

The 81-year-old actress played Bet Lynch, and left the soap in 1995 after winning a Lifetime Achievement Award for her role in the first ever National Television Awards.

She was made an MBE in the 1996 New Years Honours.

Her husband, Scott Brand, revealed Julie's diagnosis in a statement saying: "My darling wife and I have had to come to terms with this heart-breaking diagnosis.

"Unfortunately, Julie has been suffering forgetfulness for some time and we have been seeking medical advice and assistance, but we now know that there is no hope of a reversal in the situation – and that her condition will get progressively, and perhaps speedily, worse.

Raising a glass - Julie Goodyear Credit: PA Pictures

"We have taken the decision to publicly announce the diagnosis as Julie still loves visiting friends and eating out.

"Inevitably she is recognised, and fans love to meet her - and she them - but she can get confused particularly if she is tired. I hope people will understand."

Julie remains a patron of Willow Wood Hospice in Greater Manchester.

