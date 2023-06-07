Wirral Council has agreed to progress with the proposal to award Paul O'Grady with Freedom of The Borough in a tribute to his legacy.

The council had put forward a motion to award the honorary freedom of the borough to the TV presenter, who was born in Birkenhead and died in March at the age of 67.

O’Grady grew up in Merseyside but later moved to London, where he found fame as his drag alter-ego Lily Savage and went on to host a string of television programmes.

In a meeting on Wednesday 7 June, the motion was approved to go for a vote by the council.

The next step is for all members to vote on it at the Extraordinary Council on 10 July.

Wirral Council said: "Very few people have been awarded this status and it should only be awarded to someone who has made an exceptional contribution to the borough.”

It is the highest award the Council can bestow.

