The family of a man stabbed to death as he defended his friend have paid tribute to a "true hero" and the "most genuine and loving soul".

Salah Eldin Adam was killed during a knife attack at an address on Kings Road in Old Trafford at around 7:45pm on Wednesday, 31 May.

A murder investigation was launched, and Demari Adrian Raymond Rose, 19, of no fixed abode, has been charged with murder and possession of a bladed article.

Paying tribute to 21-year-old Salah's family described him as the family's "backbone" who " always found space in his heart to forgive all."

In a statement about the son and brother, they said: “Salah was the backbone of the family and carried the family through anything and everything.

"He was our precious, beautiful son and a true hero.

“He was a supportive brother and precious son, a most genuine and loving soul with a big heart. He always found space in his heart to forgive all.

“He was always respectful and had kind words to say for all, everyone who met him wanted to be friends with him and was respected by all people of all ages.

“We are immensely proud of him. The continuous tributes from his friends, as far and wide as Africa, North America, The Middle East, Europe and from every corner of the world as well as here at home in England, his friends coming with heavy hearts and tears of deep sadness.

“Yes, our heart is filled with grief and pain, the reality that we will no longer hear his voice on the end of the phone.

"We grieve and wait for the day that we will one day all be reunited as a family together again and it will be forever.

“As a family we are able to support one another with the help of the wonderful friends and family that we have in the community and beyond.

"The support has been immeasurable, with everyone suffering the same pain and loss of Salah.

"He was so much to so many people. His short time in this world, he has his legacy of being a kind and caring young man and so loved.

"The amount of people who have reached out to support us, it is overwhelming and yet wonderful at the same time.

“As a mother, I have no words to describe the depth of my pain, grief and sorrow that I am going through, and I wish no mother must experience the layers of sadness and grief that I and Salah’s siblings and family are going through.

“Our lives have changed forever and we thank Greater Manchester Police for doing all they can to get justice and who have been very supportive, and we thank endless stream of friends and the community from the bottom of our hearts for their continuous love and support that they give us."

Salah’s family have asked for continued privacy while they grieve for their loss.