Spider-Man star Tom Holland is one of a number of celebrities who have sent messages of support to an 11-year-old boy hit by a police car.

The boy, named only as Tom, remains in hospital after being hit on 25 May as officers responded to a 999 call in Lancaster.

He was rushed to the Royal Lancaster Infirmary before being transferred to Alder Hey Children's Hospital in Liverpool in a critical condition.

On a social media page his family said: "Thanks to the amazing care teams, he's now out of a coma and is in a High Dependency Unit.

"Until he wakes up fully, we won't know Tom's long term outlook, only that it'll be a very long road ahead for him."

They have set up a facebook page called "You Can Do It Tom", with the aim of getting celebrity videos and messages of positivity and support from the community.

His family say they are hoping that when Tom eventually wakes up, he'll be able to see, hear and read the various messages to help motivate and inspire him.

The page has been inundated with messages from celebrities including the actor Tom Holland.

The Spider-Man star said: "Hey Tom, let me start by saying you've probably got the coolest name out there, I want you to know that I'm thinking about you, sending you positive vibes, and I hope you can be strong."

Morecambe-based boxer Tyson Fury has also left a message, saying: "Tom keep fighting, keep going, all the best, see you soon buddy."

Former Manchester United and England player Gary Neville said: "Hi Thomas, sending all my love and best wishes to you and to your family, make sure you keep fighting.

"I know you're a massive Manchester United fan and all the best Man United teams make sure that we keep on battling, and I hope to see you soon."

Dion Dublin, Morecambe's Sam Roche and James Hooton who plays Sam Dingle on Emmerdale are among the other celebrities who have sent messages of support, along with CBBC star Hacker T Dog.

Hacker said: "I heard about your accident so I want to wish you well, I hope you get well soon and keep your chin up."

His family said although Tom has not spoken yet, he has smiled and cried with his mum and "smiled crazily" when he was played the Hacker T Dog video.

Lancashire Police have referred the matter to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) which is carrying out an independent investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash.