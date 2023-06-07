Manchester City take on Inter Milan in the Champions League final as their hunt for the treble continues.

If you're visiting the Atatürk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul to watch the match, or soak up the atmosphere, here's all you need to know.

What are the rules to get into Turkey?

UK citizens do not require a visa to enter Turkey but your passport must be valid for at least 150 days from the date of entry

Those travelling to Istanbul are encouraged to read the government's travel advice and sign up for travel advice email alerts

The government advises travellers to carry your passport and a printed copy of your visa (if applicable) or residence permit at all times. In some busy areas, especially Istanbul, the Turkish authorities can stop members of the public to conduct ID checks

What time is the game?

The game starts at 8pm (BST), 10pm local time - gates to the stadium open at 6pm

If you don't have a ticket, coverage of the final in the UK is on BT Sport, as well as on its YouTube channel

Where is the stadium and how do I get there?

The Atatürk Olympic Stadium is the largest ground in Turkey - it is around 50 minutes to the west of Istanbul

If you are arriving in either Istanbul airport before 1pm on match-day, any organised onward travel will go to the transport hub in Yenikapi

If you arrive in either Istanbul airport after 1pm on match-day, any organised onward travel will take you directly to your fan zone at the stadium

Dedicated shuttle buses will operate from both Istanbul and Sabiha Gökçen International airports for ticket holders only - you will need to show your ticket to get onboard

Are there events running up to the match?

The UEFA Champions Festival will be taking over Yenikapi Festival Park (Etkinlik Alani) from Thursday 8 June until Sunday 11 June

Entry is free, no tickets are needed

It's open 11am-11pm both Thursday and Friday, 11am-7pm Saturday and 11am-10pm Sunday

You can bring bags in - but they will be subject to checks from security

Credit: PA Images

Are there fan zones at the stadium?

There is one official fan zone at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium - the UEFA Champions League Final Fanzone

Manchester City have been designated the South Side Fanzone, a 10 minute walk from the stadium

It is open on match day between 2pm and 8pm

It will also re-open after the final whistle for supporters departing the stadium to purchase food and soft drinks and use toilet facilities before boarding coaches back to the city centre

There will be a big stage, food and drink kiosks and other entertainment

What can I bring into the Atatürk Olympic Stadium?

You can bring bags into the stadium, but they must be no bigger than A4. There will be a bag drop facility at the stadium and at the Fanzone

Coins cannot be taken in

Smoking, including the use of e-cigarettes, is not allowed inside. Lighters are also not permitted

Bottles larger than 50ml are prohibited

You can bring a small power bank, but it must be no larger than your phone

There's a full list of prohibited items here

What's happening in Manchester if I don't have a ticket?