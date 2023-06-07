Travelling to Turkey for Manchester City's Champions League final? Here’s what you need to know
Manchester City take on Inter Milan in the Champions League final as their hunt for the treble continues.
If you're visiting the Atatürk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul to watch the match, or soak up the atmosphere, here's all you need to know.
What are the rules to get into Turkey?
UK citizens do not require a visa to enter Turkey but your passport must be valid for at least 150 days from the date of entry
Those travelling to Istanbul are encouraged to read the government's travel advice and sign up for travel advice email alerts
The government advises travellers to carry your passport and a printed copy of your visa (if applicable) or residence permit at all times. In some busy areas, especially Istanbul, the Turkish authorities can stop members of the public to conduct ID checks
What time is the game?
The game starts at 8pm (BST), 10pm local time - gates to the stadium open at 6pm
If you don't have a ticket, coverage of the final in the UK is on BT Sport, as well as on its YouTube channel
Where is the stadium and how do I get there?
The Atatürk Olympic Stadium is the largest ground in Turkey - it is around 50 minutes to the west of Istanbul
If you are arriving in either Istanbul airport before 1pm on match-day, any organised onward travel will go to the transport hub in Yenikapi
If you arrive in either Istanbul airport after 1pm on match-day, any organised onward travel will take you directly to your fan zone at the stadium
Dedicated shuttle buses will operate from both Istanbul and Sabiha Gökçen International airports for ticket holders only - you will need to show your ticket to get onboard
Are there events running up to the match?
The UEFA Champions Festival will be taking over Yenikapi Festival Park (Etkinlik Alani) from Thursday 8 June until Sunday 11 June
Entry is free, no tickets are needed
It's open 11am-11pm both Thursday and Friday, 11am-7pm Saturday and 11am-10pm Sunday
You can bring bags in - but they will be subject to checks from security
Are there fan zones at the stadium?
There is one official fan zone at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium - the UEFA Champions League Final Fanzone
Manchester City have been designated the South Side Fanzone, a 10 minute walk from the stadium
It is open on match day between 2pm and 8pm
It will also re-open after the final whistle for supporters departing the stadium to purchase food and soft drinks and use toilet facilities before boarding coaches back to the city centre
There will be a big stage, food and drink kiosks and other entertainment
What can I bring into the Atatürk Olympic Stadium?
You can bring bags into the stadium, but they must be no bigger than A4. There will be a bag drop facility at the stadium and at the Fanzone
Coins cannot be taken in
Smoking, including the use of e-cigarettes, is not allowed inside. Lighters are also not permitted
Bottles larger than 50ml are prohibited
You can bring a small power bank, but it must be no larger than your phone
There's a full list of prohibited items here
What's happening in Manchester if I don't have a ticket?
For fans back at home, Manchester City is hosting is an official screening of the final at the Depot Mayfield
Doors will open at 6pm and last entry is at 7.15pm. The event will end at 12am
Qualifying supporters can purchase up to two tickets per supporter number