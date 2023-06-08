A teenage boy riding an electric bike has died after smashing into a parked ambulance, after being followed by police.A huge emergency services response was launched following the incident on Langworthy Road, Salford, on Thursday afternoon.

A bike at the scene is photographed by police investigators Credit: MEN Media

Greater Manchester Police at the scene in Salford. Credit: ITV Granada

Police and paramedics were pictured at the scene for hours as investigators could be seen trawling the area for evidence. An ambulance with a smashed windscreen was pictured within the cordon.

An ambulance with a smashed windscreen was visible within the police cordon Credit: MEN Media

Smashed windscreen of ambulance is photographed by police investigators Credit: MEN Media

Greater Manchester Police said traffic officers began following a 15-year-old boy on an e-bike along Fitzwarren Street in Salford at around 2pm on Thursday.

The force said the boy went into Lower Seedley Road and bollards prevented the police vehicle from continuing to follow him.Moments later, a 'collision occurred between the cyclist and the ambulance'.

Officers were not in pursuit at the moment of impact, GMP said.

Investigators at the scene on Langworthy Road in Salford where a bike can be seen on the road Credit: MEN Media

Play Brightcove video

The teenager died and the incident has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).A spokesperson for GMP said: "At around 2pm today, GMP traffic officers began following a boy riding an e-bike along Fitzwarren Street in Salford, onto Lower Seedley Road."Bollards prevented the police vehicle from continuing to follow the e-bike. A short time later, a road traffic collision occurred between the e-bike and an ambulance on Langworthy Road. The 15-year-old boy riding the e-bike sadly died."In line with normal proceedings, the incident has been referred to IOPC, who are now leading the investigation. A cordon remains in place on Langworthy Road."Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the boy who tragically died."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...