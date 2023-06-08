Manchester Airport is being painted blue by City fans jetting out to Istanbul for the UEFA Champions League Final on Saturday.

More than 9,000 fans are set to fly from the airport over the next three days.

39 flights will set off from Manchester to the Turkish host city, with many of them chartered specifically for Manchester City fans.

Winning the title has eluded the club so far, and clinching it would give them the treble of winning the League, the FA Cup and the Champions League, equalling deadly rivals Manchester United.

Sir Alex Ferguson's United side won the treble in 1999.

Despite City's near dominance of the domestic scene in recent years manager Pep Guradiola has admitted the Blues need the win to truly underline their greatness.

Manchester Airport is being lit blue in honour of the thousands of fans departing for the final Credit: Manchester Airport

With no injury worries, and fresh from their FA Cup triumph, fans will be departing with high hopes of success.

Chris Woodroofe, Managing Director of Manchester Airport, says, “We know that this is a hugely important occasion for Manchester City fans and we’re looking forward to helping them get their journey off to the right start.

“We’re working closely with partners including the football club, airlines and Greater Manchester Police to ensure passengers have a positive experience.

“It is important that you allow plenty of time for your journey to the airport, keep an eye on service updates if you are travelling here via public transport, check which terminal you’re travelling from and arrive here at the earliest time your airline recommends.

“You should also make sure that you bring all relevant travel documents with you, and make sure that your hand luggage complies with the 100ml rule on liquids, gels and pastes, to avoid any hold-ups.”

Police are echoing the good wishes to the club, adding advice to fans to make their trip memorable for the best reasons.

Superintendent Helen Caldbeck, GMP’s commander at Manchester Airport, says, “GMP wants to wish Manchester City fans travelling to Istanbul an enjoyable, safe, and trouble-free journey.

“We expect excitement for the Champions League Final to radiate throughout the airport this week as fans start their journeys. Extra police officers will be on duty and working with colleagues at Manchester Airport to keep you safe.

“As with all football matches, the vast majority of Man City supporters travelling will be genuine fans who simply want to enjoy the game. We encourage you to behave responsibly and represent Manchester with pride.

“Don’t risk spoiling your experience by excessively drinking or by being involved in anti-social behaviour.

“If you see anything suspicious, feel unsafe or have any concerns which require police assistance or support, speak with one of our officers, they are there to help you. You can also dial 101 or report something you’ve seen or heard online via www.gmp.police.uk.

“Details can be passed to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”