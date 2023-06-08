The well-being of football players already being "pushed to the limit" are being threatened even more by the expanded Champions League and Club World Cup, a report has said.

Top players could be involved in 11% more matches following projected changes to both competitions from 2024/25 season, the men’s Player Workload Monitoring (PWM) report for the 2022-23 season found.

World players’ union FIFPRO looked at the example of Liverpool and Portugal forward Diogo Jota, whose 64 games for club and country in 2021-22 could rise to 72 in 2024-25.

The report found Manchester United and Portugal midfielder Bruno Fernandes played 74% of his matches ‘back to back’ - without a gap of at least five days in between, including 20 consecutive back-to-back matches.

The new 36-team Champions League would involve a team playing up to 17 matches from the league phase through to the final – four more than the current 13.

The new 32-team Club World Cup, due to be played every four years from the summer of 2025 onwards, could involve seven extra matches for the teams reaching the final.

Credit: PA Images

The tournament has the backing of the European Club Association, but the World Leagues Forum – currently chaired by Premier League chief executive Richard Masters – is opposed to the plans.

The PWM report said: “The Club World Cup is expected to take place in June-July, which is just after the end of the long club season for the majority of participants.

“This will undoubtedly further decrease the off-season rest period for many players and raise concerns about their ability to fully recover in time for the new season. In addition, high travel load will also be associated to the tournament.

“The reforms of the two major tournaments will ultimately increase the number of games played by top players who could conceivably feature in both.

“This poses a threat to the well-being of players who are already pushed to their limit with the current international match calendar.”

The report also compared the workload of young players from the current generation to their predecessors.

It found England midfielder Jude Bellingham has already played 14,445 minutes in his professional career before the age of 20, while Wayne Rooney had only played 10,989 minutes before his 20th birthday.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...