Fans were reportedly queueing for over two hours outside The University of Bolton stadium

A Pink concert in Bolton ended in chaos after hundreds of cars got stuck outside the Arena for more than two hours.

The American singer had been performing at the University of Bolton stadium as part of her Summer Carnival 2023 tour.

But as fans went to leave many say they were left waiting in their vehicles, going nowhere in the car park, for more than two hours.

Fans took to social media to voice their frustrations with one concert-goer saying: "Anyone travelling to pink tomorrow! Don’t drive to the venue! 1.26am and we’re still in the car park! @Pink was amazing but this is a joke now!"

Another said: "For anyone attending @Pink tomorrow in Bolton, just be warned car parking is incredibly unorganised and will take you the best part of 2+ hours to get out of the car parking space if you stay to the end of the concert."

There were limited rail services running Horwich Park train station, so many fans chose to drive to the concert.

Transport for Greater Manchester had earlier advised fans to use shuttle buses which had been laid on to Bolton, Wigan and Chorley.

The University of Bolton stadium said it was aware "some concert-goers experienced traffic and congestion issues" and was reviewing issues and traffic management plans.

In a statement it said: "Following an incredible opening night of P!NK’s sensational Summer Carnival Tour 2023, at which we welcomed over 35,000 people to the University of Bolton Stadium, we are aware that some concert-goers experienced traffic and congestion issues when departing the site.

"Working closely with the relevant authorities, we are reviewing the traffic management plan in place ahead of this evening’s show, with a view to mitigating these issues and improving the experience for all those visiting the stadium for tonight’s second concert."

