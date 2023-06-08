A planned strike on the Manchester Metrolink tram system has been suspended following an improved pay offer.

Around 600 members of Unite were due to take industrial action this weekend but will now be balloted on the revised offer.

Unite said the revised pay offer was achieved following talks brokered by Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham.

It comes as thousands of Manchester City fans are starting their journey to Istanbul for the Champion's League final.

Unite regional officer Colin Hayden says: “Unite made it clear from the outset that Metrolink was fully able to make an improved offer and as a result of the intervention of the mayor that has now occurred.

“Our members will now be balloted on the offer and they will decide if it meets their expectations.”

It comes as thousands of Manchester City fans are starting their journey to Istanbul for the Champion's League final.

More than 9,000 are due to fly from Manchester Airport over the next three days for the game against Inter Milan on Saturday.

It also means events across the city, including Parklife, the country’s largest metropolitan festival held annually in Heaton Park, Soccer Aid at Old Trafford, Roger Waters at the AO Arena and The Weeknd at the Etihad Stadium, will be uneffected.