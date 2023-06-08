Play Brightcove video

Granada Reports spoke to former boxer and Manchester City fan Ricky Hatton

Former professional boxer Ricky Hatton says he thinks the current Manchester City team could beat United's treble winning 1999 side.

While Hatton, who is a life long City fan, admits there is some bias in his thinking, he says he believes Pep's current side is "very special".

Ricky said: "I'm going with City aren't I? I think this team is a very special team, they are just blitzing everybody.

"When United won it, they won it comfortable but not in the manner that we are winning things."

"I think doing the treble would mean the world to Manchester City fans. I think this is the best team City have had.

"We've still got a lot of catching up to do with United, but the treble is still one they've got on us."

Ricky Hatton promoting one of his fights at the Etihad stadium. Credit: PA Images

City will play Inter Milan in Istanbul on Saturday to try to become the first English club since Manchester United to win the treble. Ricky will be amongst the fans travelling to Turkey.

When asked how he would have reacted if someone told him in 1999 that City could win a treble, Hatton says: "I'd have thought they were drunk. I would have never believed it.

"I think my head hurt after fighting Manny Pacquiao but I think it'll hurt a little bit more if City win the treble!"

Ricky Hatton has plenty of Manchester City memories in his boxing gym. Credit: ITV Granada

Despite admitting his bias, Hatton did have some kind words about Ten Hag's United team.

He said: "I think United have come good again, when a few years ago their fans may have thought two finals wasn't possible.

"I think they've got to be happy with what they're doing."

During his Hatton's boxing career he held multiple world championships at light-welterweight and one at welterweight. He retired with a record of 45-3.

