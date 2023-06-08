Manchester Metrolink has warned of problems affecting nearly every tram stop on the network.

Card readers at 'most ticket machines' have gone down, while live departure boards are also not working, the company said.

Customer service phones are also down due to a 'technical issue'.

Services are still operating as normal, and it is unclear if the 'tap-in' machines are affected by the problems.

Ticket machines are still accepting cash.

Metrolink tweeted: "Due to a technical issue, the card readers at most ticket machines on the network are currently not working.

"Also, the live tram times and Metrolink customer services phone lines are currently down.

"Metrolink services are still operating as normal."