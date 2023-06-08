Manchester City bid for a trophy treble in their Champions League final against Inter Milan.

Winning the Champions League has been City’s top objective since their takeover by Sheikh Mansour in 2008 and, after a number of near-misses, this year could be theirs.

Victory would earn the Blues a place in the history books alongside arch-rivals Manchester United as only the second side to win the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League in the same season.

United achieved the feat in 1999, at a time when City were fighting for promotion from the third tier.

Here's everything you need to know about the historic match.

The Champions League final will be played on 10 June at 8pm BST. Credit: PA Images

When is the Champions League final?

The Champions League final is set take place on Saturday, 10 June, at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul.

Kick-off is scheduled for 8pm BST.

How can I watch the Champions League final in the UK?

2022/23 UEFA Champions League Final will be broadcast live on BT Sport 1 with coverage starting at 6pm.

BT Sport customers can live stream the game on phones, tablets and other devices.

However, the match will also be shown on BT Sports’ YouTube channel for free.

Football fans can watch the Champions League final on TV, stream online and listen on the radio. Credit: PA images

I don't have access to a TV at that time, can I listen on the radio?

TalkSPORT and Radio 5 Live will also have full commentary.

Are there any official Man City watch parties?

Manchester City are hosting an official screening of the final at the Depot Mayfield. Doors will open at 6pm and last entry is at 7.15pm. The event will end at 12am.

The event will welcome up to 6,000 fans and provide an opportunity for those not travelling to Istanbul for the match to mark this moment together. Qualifying supporters could purchase up to two tickets per supporter number.

The evening including live DJs, interactive lighting, Q&As with special guests and City legends, plus competitions to win City prizes.

Can I watch it at the pub?

Supporters who want to catch the action with a pint in hand can find the closest pub or bar showing the match on Saturday here.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...