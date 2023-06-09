Play Brightcove video

Mitchell Murden says his friend Saul Cookson was a "good lad" and he is "grieving for his mum".

A 15-year-old schoolboy who died in an e-bike crash after being followed by police has been named locally.

Saul Cookson was killed when his electric bike crashed into a parked ambulance in Salford, Greater Manchester, on Thursday, 8 June.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said traffic officers began following the the boy along Fitzwarren Street and onto Lower Seedley Road, before their vehicle was blocked off by bollards.

The force said that the collision between the e-bike and the ambulance took place on Langworthy Road “a short time later”.

He was rushed to hospital following the incident where he died.

GMP have referred the incident to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), which is leading an investigation into the crash.

Mitchell Marden, a friend of Saul, told ITV News that he was a "good lad" and he is "thinking of his mum", who was seen grieving at the scene.

Messages left at the scene read 'Saul forever 15', 'Fly high my brother' and 'RIP to a fallen soldier'.

Although he has not yet been officially named by GMP, Saul's sister Taylor-Jade led the tributes on social media.Taylor-Jade wrote: "Seriously can’t believe I'm typing this right now. I'm lost for words and don't know what to say."Just so crazy how it happened. In one blink he was gone. He was way too young and shouldn't have gone at 15. He was seriously my best friend and brother in one.

"Even though he did annoy me we had the best memories and will never be forgotten.

"I'm so proud to call you MY brother and you will always be in my mind and by my side.

"Such a cruel world and how fast it happened I was literally just talking to my mum and it just happened in one blink after all the good memories and I wish we could've made more but all of them are still in my heart. Rest easy Saul."

Tributes have been left at the scene of the crash in Salford. Credit: MEN Media

Saul's cousin, Jack Pennington, wrote: "Everyone who knew Saul knew he was the nicest lad about, had a good heart, polite and have you like no tomorrow."Can’t believe I’m writing this, no other word describes it other than shock. Don’t feel real in the slightest one of the best lads you could meet and I feel lucky to have called u my cousin."Had some good times growing up ... can’t believe that’s just it. Shows wat a cruel world we’re living in. Miss you forever my brother.

"Can’t say goodbye just see you later my mate love you RIP Saul my brother.

Saul's death comes after Harvey Evans, 15, and Kyrees Sullivan, 16, were killed in an e-bike collision after being followed by a police van in Cardiff, sparking a riot in the aftermath.

A bike at the scene is photographed by police investigators. Credit: MEN Media

Greater Manchester Police said: “In line with normal proceedings, the incident has been referred to IOPC who are now leading the investigation. A cordon remains in place on Langworthy Road.

“Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the boy who tragically died.”An IOPC spokesperson added: "We are independently investigating the circumstances of a serious collision involving an e-bike and an ambulance in Salford on Thursday."The rider of the bike, a 15-year-old boy, was taken to hospital where he sadly died. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones, as well as all those affected by this tragedy."We were notified by Greater Manchester Police due to the fact a police vehicle had been following the e-bike shortly before the collision.

"We have sent investigators to the scene of the collision, at the junction of Langworthy Road and Lower Seedley Road, as well as to the police post-incident procedures, to begin gathering evidence."Our investigation is at a very early stage and we will provide further details once we are in a position to do so."