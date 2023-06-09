Play Brightcove video

Granada Reports sports correspondent David Chisnall spoke to both clubs before their appeal was rejected

Two football clubs in Cheshire have lost their appeal to block a move to be transferred to another league.

Northwich Victoria and Winsford United ended their 2022/23 season in the North West Counties Football League but will now play next season in the Midland's league.

They say this will hit their fans financially because of the extra distances they will have to travel.

It is also feared they will struggle to recruit players, who may also be put off by the extra travelling.

In a statement, Northwich said: "The club are extremely disappointed to hear this outcome and now face a number of challenges in the next few days to prepare for the new season in the Midlands League.

"We would like to place on record our thanks to the FA and the appeals panel for hearing our case and the professional way it was conducted.

"We now accept this decision and move forward in the next chapter for Northwich Victoria.

"I would like to reach out now more than ever to the fans of the club who, as always, have been fantastic in their support to this cause, to really get behind the club in the coming season as we strive to be as successful as we can in building new friends and visiting new clubs within the Midlands Football League."

Previously, an FA Spokesperson said: "We make every effort each season to allocate National League System [NLS] clubs to the most geographically suitable league possible.

"The clubs are allocated to a league based on the step in the NLS that they will be playing in, and their location in the country."

