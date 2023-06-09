Play Brightcove video

We delved into our archive to look back on when Manchester United won the treble in 1999

Manchester City are on the brink of winning the treble as they face Inter Milan in the Champions League final.

The club has already won the Premier League and the FA Cup, with the elusive European Cup still currently eluding the club.

Manchester United did the same back in 1999 when they beat Bayern Munich 2-1 in Barcelona.

Play Brightcove video

Manchester United fans reacting to the game in a pub

United lost only three games in their treble-winning season but a remarkable 21 draws in 57 games across the three competitions in question sees City overshadow them in most other statistical categories.

Excluding the League Cup from both teams’ records and with their 57th and final game still to play, Pep Guardiola’s side have 41 wins (73.2% to United’s 33 (57.9%), 144 goals to 121 and 25 clean sheets to 20.

They have conceded only 39 goals to their predecessors’ 56, scoring an average of 2.57 per game and conceding 0.70 compared to 2.12 against 0.98 for United.

United celebrating winning their treble on Deansgate in 1999. Credit: PA Images

City have also scored four goals or more on 16 occasions, 28.6 per cent of their matches and twice as many as that United side – and they have an unsurprising advantage when the two teams’ top scorers are compared…

City would appear to have a clean bill of health. There were concerns when Kyle Walker did not appear at an open training session on Tuesday, having been substituted late in the FA Cup final on Saturday, but the player allayed any worries, saying he would not miss the Champions League final “for anything”.

Guardiola is therefore unlikely to stray much from the side which started against Arsenal and both legs against Madrid.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...