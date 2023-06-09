The family of a 15-year-old schoolboy who died in an e-bike crash after being followed by police have said he was "the kindest boy ever".

Saul Cookson was killed when his electric bike crashed into a parked ambulance in Salford, Greater Manchester, on Thursday, 8 June.

His mum, Emma Frendo, said: “Saul was a much-loved son, brother, grandson, and nephew, loved by all that met him.

"He was the sweetest, most kindest boy ever, and always had the biggest infectious smile and was full of love.”

Mitchell Murden says his friend Saul Cookson was a "good lad" and he is "grieving for his mum".

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said traffic officers began following the the boy along Fitzwarren Street and onto Lower Seedley Road, before their vehicle was blocked off by bollards.

The force said that the collision between the e-bike and the ambulance took place on Langworthy Road “a short time later”.

Greater Manchester Police have asked people to remember Saul privately and to avoid going to the family home while they continue to grieve.