Accused nurse Lucy Letby has denied she is a "calculated" liar who has murdered "many children" on a neonatal unit at the Countess of Chester Hospital.

On the final day of cross-examination, Letby, 33, was accused of "deliberately misleading" jurors with a "sob story" over her removal from the job she said she loved.

Letby, from Hereford, continued to work at the hospital from July 2016 on clerical duties, up to when she was arrested two years later on suspicion of harming babies in her care.

She previously told Manchester Crown Court that she felt "isolated" and "cut off from my nursing family", as she was told she could not talk to colleagues - apart from two fellow nurses and a doctor who the Crown says she "had a crush on".

On Friday, prosecutor Nick Johnson KC presented Letby with a file of messages and photographs from her mobile phone, together with diary entries, from July 2016 onwards.

Mr Johnson asked Letby: "What's in the document?"

Letby said: "My social life." Mr Johnson said: "You know it disproves everything you said about contact with friends, don't you?"

Letby said: "I disagree."

Mr Johnson said: "We find times, times and more times of you out drinking with other people from the unit?"

"Yes," said Letby.

Mr Johnson said: "It is peppered with you out socialising with lots of different people on that unit."

Letby said: "Yes, at times. Yes."

Mr Johnson said: "All the time really. You had a very, very active social life, didn't you?"

"Yes," said Letby.

The prosecutor pointed out an "away day" to London in June 2017 with the registrar "who is not your boyfriend".

Mr Johnson asked: "Did you stay overnight?"

"No," said Letby.

"He is a married man. We were not in a relationship at all. It was a friendship."

Mr Johnson said: "You were having a good time, weren't you? Drinking fizz, out on the razzle, going to the races."

Letby replied: "Yes, there were times over those years when I had good times."

The court has heard Letby says she wrote a Post-it note after her removal from the unit when she claimed she worried whether she had made mistakes at work.

She wrote: "I am an awful person.... I AM EVIL I DID THIS.

Mr Johnson said: "You felt like this because you knew you had killed and grievously injured these children."

"No," said Letby.

Mr Johnson said: "That's the truth, isn't it? You are a murderer."

"No," said Letby.

Mr Johnson said: "You have murdered many children."

Letby said: "I have never murdered a child or harmed any of them."

Mr Johnson said: "You are a calculated woman aren't you Miss Letby? You tell lies deliberately, don't you?"

Letby said: "No."

Mr Johnson said: "And the reason you tell lies is to get sympathy from people, isn't it?"

"No," said Letby.

Mr Johnson went on: "Trying to get attention from people."

"No," repeated the defendant.

Mr Johnson said: "And killing these children, you got quite a lot of attention, didn't you?"

Letby said: "I didn't kill any children."

Mr Johnson said: "You are getting quite a lot of attention now, aren't you."

Letby did not reply.

The defendant, from Hereford, denies the murders of seven babies and the attempted murders of 10 others between June 2015 and June 2016.