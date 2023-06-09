A teenager who worked for Greater Manchester Police has been pled guilty to three counts of making indecent images of children.

Thomas O’Connor, who is 19, h as been remanded into custody and is due to be sentenced at Minshull Street Crown Court on Friday, 7 July.

O’Connor was immediately arrested and suspended from employment in February 2023, when the force received intelligence from the National Crime Agency.

Greater Manchester Police say there is "currently no evidence" to suggest that the charges relate to anyone O'Connor has "come into contact with" whilst working for the force.

Detective Chief Inspector Dave Jones from GMP's Professional Standards Branch said: “Charges of this nature against police employees are obviously concerning and we understand they have the potential to really damage public trust and confidence in the force.

“Though the investigation team’s work is ongoing, there is currently no evidence to suggest that these charges relate to anyone O’Connor has come into contact with whilst working for Greater Manchester Police.“

Greater Manchester Victims' Services can provide support to anyone affected by crime.

