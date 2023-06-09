The University of Manchester has been hit by a cyber security incident after detecting "unauthorised activity" on its network.

The city centre university says it has launched an investigation after "some of its systems were accessed".

It is believed data has "likely been copied" and external support to resolve the incident and the university is working with in-house experts. and external support to resolve it.

Patrick Hackett, Secretary and Chief Operating Officer of the university, apoligised for the incident and urged people to be vigilant to any suspicious phishing emails.

The university say some data may have been copied during the incident. Credit: PA Images

In a statement, Mr Hackett said: "Regrettably, I have to share with you the news that the University is the victim of a cyber incident.

"It has been confirmed that some of our systems have been accessed by an unauthorised party and data have likely been copied.

"Our in-house experts and established expert external support are working around the clock to resolve this incident.

"We are working to understand what data have been accessed and will update you as more information becomes available.

"As you would expect, we are also working with the relevant authorities, including the Information Commissioner’s Office, the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), the National Crime Agency and other regulatory bodies.

"We know this will cause concern to members of our community and we are very sorry for this.

"Our priority is to resolve this issue and provide information to those affected as soon as we are able to, and we are focusing all available resources."

