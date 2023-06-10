The family of a man found dead at a house in Blackburn have described him as a 'gentle giant'.

The body of 50 year-old David Read was discovered by police at a property on Leamington Road on Wednesday 7th June 2023.

A post-mortem examination found he died from multiple injuries.

A 34 year old man was arrested last night (9th June) on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

Lancashire Police say they believe Mr Read was the victim of a targeted attack.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Haworth-Oates, of the Force Major Investigation Team, said: “While we have now made one arrest our investigation is very much ongoing and I would appeal to anyone who can assist to come forward and speak to us.

“I am still keen to hear from anybody who knew David, particularly if they have had contact with him in recent days or have information that they think may assist our investigation.

“We are also appealing to anyone who saw anything suspicious during Tuesday and Wednesday in the Leamington Road area or has CCTV or dashcam footage covering those dates.

“I appreciate there may well be some concern in the local area, but we do believe that Mr Read was the victim of a targeted attack.

“I and my team will continue to investigate this appalling crime and we will not rest until we have brought those responsible to justice.”

“My thoughts remain with David’s loved ones at this time, I cannot begin to understand the pain they must be feeling."

Paying tribute, David’s family said: “David was a lovely caring man and had a strong bond with his parents.

"He was known as the gentle giant and will be sadly missed by his family and friends."

Anyone with information is asked to report it online, https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/ or call police on 101, quoting log 653 of June 7, 2023.