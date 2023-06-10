The family of Joseph Holland who was found dead in Huyton have paid tribute to him.

In a short tribute to the 25-year-old, they said: “No words could ever describe the loss of our beautiful son, brother, uncle and friend to many. He was loved by everybody.”

Merseyside Police are appealing for information and are urging anyone who can assist with their ongoing investigation to get in touch.

Joseph's body was found inside a property on Huyton House Road at about 3.30pm on Thursday 8th June and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three men from Huyton, aged 28, 25 and 36, who were all arrested on Friday on suspicion of murder, remain in police custody.

Officers remain in the area to carry out CCTV, forensic and house-to-house enquiries.

Detective Chief Inspector John Fitzgerald said: “Our thoughts are very much with Joseph’s family and all those affected by this tragic incident.

“We are still appealing for information to help our ongoing investigation so please come forward with any information you have, no matter how small or insignificant you think it is.

“Tell us what you know, directly or anonymously, and let us judge how important that information is. Something you might think inconsequential could prove absolutely pivotal in our work, so don’t assume we don’t need to hear it.

“If you live in the area, please check your CCTV or smart doorbell footage to see if you captured anything suspicious and if you were driving in the area please review your dashcam footage.”

Merseyside Police are investigating the murder on Huyton House Road Credit: Liverpool Echo

Superintendent for Knowsley Karl Baldwin said: “This incident has understandably caused a lot of concern for the local community and officers remain in the area not only to carry out enquiries but also to provide a visible reassurance for residents who live in the area.

“The Knowsley Policing Team's Mobile Police Station will be in the area of Huyton House Road and Jubilee Park over the coming days, for anyone from the community to call in and talk to us about your concerns.

“Officers will also continue their regular foot and mobile patrols around the area.“A Community Policing Surgery will take place at Huyton Police Station on Monday 12 June from 1pm and no appointment is necessary.“Officers will be on hand to speak to residents, offer advice and take information.”