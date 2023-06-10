Greater Manchester Police have sent a delegation to have a presence to Istanbul to help Turkish authorities understand British 'culture and traditions around football'.

Manchester City will place Inter Milan at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Turkey to try and become the first English team since 1999 to win the treble.

Greater Manchester Police have sent officers to have a presence in and surrounding fan zones on Saturday 10 June.

Manchester City fans have arrived in Istanbul for the match against Inter Milan. Credit: James Manning/PA

Around 20,000 City fans expected to travel to Istanbul for the game alongside staff and stewards from Manchester City Football Club.

GMP Superintendent and Head of Delegation for the fixture, Graeme Openshaw said: “GMP is supporting Man City fans in Istanbul as they celebrate what has been a fantastic season for the club.

“Officers in Istanbul have been specially selected based on their vast experience in policing football fixtures and large crowd events.

"The task force is made of a range and ranks and specialisms; officers on the ground engaging with fans are bolstered by the preliminary effort of liaising with UEFA, Turkish police, and local authorities.”

City fans enjoying the Turkish city. Credit: PA Images

Cheshire Chief Constable and NPCC Lead on Football Policing, Mark Roberts said: “NPCC always extends an invitation to the host of European or international football tournaments when a British team is playing to help them plan and manage visiting England fans.

“This joint way of working has proved successful at past tournaments. We didn’t work with Paris on last year’s Champions League preparations and were happy the Turks accepted our invitation.

“We have been working closely with our Turkish counterparts to help them understand British culture and traditions around football so they can interpret the behaviour of our travelling Man City fans and deliver a proportionate response– highlighting the difference between cultural behaviour and criminal acts.

“Our officers have no policing powers outside of the UK, and so their role will be purely advisory.”

Superintendent Openshaw said: adds: “Man City fans should visit the FCDO website for travel guidance and take metro shuttle buses for the most direct journey.

"Istanbul is a large city, prone to congestion and fans who plan their journeys and arrive early to the stadium on match day will have the best football experience.

“Be a good guest, avoid drinking in excess and don’t be involved in antisocial behaviour.

“There will be an increased presence from the Turkish Police around the city, they are there to keep you safe, approach them for assistance or dial 112 in an emergency.”

