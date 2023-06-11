Dozens have been spotted jumping into water at a quayside in an attempt to cool off - despite water safety warnings.

The groups were seen jumping from bridges and the water's edge into Salford Quays as temperatures rose to as high as 30C across the weekend.

It comes despite warnings issued by Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS) and Salford City Council not to jump or swim in the cold water because of hidden dangers.

Despite the hot weather, the water itself remains cold with jumping into it leading to the risk of cold water shock and drowning, the organisations said.

Dozens were seen jumping into the quays despite warnings not to. Credit: MEN Media

It follows a number of deaths in the quays over the past few years.

Kalen Waugh died in July 2022 after he got into difficulty while swimming with friends in the Quays, while Ngapee Merenga died in July 2021.

Following the deaths, in 2022 Salford City Council said it had carried out extensive work to try to stop people from jumping from bridges and swimming in the former docks.

The area is monitored by CCTV cameras all year round and by joint council and police patrols in hot weather, it said.

Under-18s caught jumping from bridges or illegally swimming will receive a police warning and adults will be issued with a £100 fixed penalty notice.

A Salford City Council spokesperson said yesterday: "No matter how hot the weather, open water in Salford Quays, rivers, lakes and reservoirs is always cold.

"The risk of drowning through cold water shock is real. Please stay out of the water and stay safe."

A GMFRS spokesperson added: "It’s going to be a hot one today. Keep it a weekend we remember for all the right reasons.

"There are much better ways to cool off than going in water. It’s not worth dying for a dip. Have regular ice cream instead."

