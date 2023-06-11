A knife was seized from a festival-goer as police arrested 26 people on the first day of Manchester's Parklife Festival.

The majority of arrests were for drug offences officers said, with eight arrested on suspicion of possession of illegal drugs.

Greater Manchester Police also arrested 17 people on suspicion of possession with intent to supply, with one of those also arrested on suspicion of possession of a bladed article. One person was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving.

Of those arrested, 18 were taken into custody, while the remaining eight were released and will be dealt with by other means.

Police said a 'robust security plan' was in place on the first day of the festival at Heaton Park, on Saturday 10 June, and will remain in place on the second day to keep people safe.

Thousands attended Parklife festival in Manchester's Heaton Park. Credit: MEN Media

Superintendent Phil Spurgeon, one of the leads for the policing operation at Parklife, said: "Greater Manchester Police has worked closely with partners over the past few months to ensure Parklife Festival has a robust security plan in place to protect the public.

"The drugs and weapon intercepted by security yesterday could have had fatal consequences and the detection demonstrates the importance of what we do.

"We want festival goers to look out for one another and to enjoy the event safely and I'm pleased to say yesterday the majority of people did just that.

"I also however want to remind the minority who are determined to spoil this festival for others that you will be arrested and held to account."