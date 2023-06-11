Play Brightcove video

ITV News reports Andrew Fletcher reports on the jubilant scenes following Manchester City's win

Manchester City’s players and staff have arrived back in the city after sealing the treble in their Champions League triumph in Istanbul.

A City-branded Etihad Airways plane carrying the team touched down at Manchester Airport late on Sunday afternoon.

Dozens of City fans gathered in a public airway at the end of the runway to watch the plane come into land.

The team set off at 2.10pm local time in Istanbul, arriving at the airport just after 4pm BST.

The Etihad Airways Boeing 787-9 was kitted out in the blue Manchester City livery.

Fans formed a crowd to watch the homecoming - wearing City shirts and hats and waving flags.

Credit: PA Images

City will now celebrate their treble, showcasing their newly-won trophy, the FA Cup and the Premier League title, with an open-top bus parade in Manchester on Monday 12 June.

Pep Guardiola praised his players for writing themselves into history after the Blues finally claimed Champions League glory.

City secured the Champions League when they beat Inter Milan 1-0 in a hard-fought final in Istanbul.

Rodri scored the only goal of a tough contest in the 68th minute at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium, landing City’s first European crown after several years of near misses and completing the treble.