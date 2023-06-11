Play Brightcove video

ITV Granada Reports Correspondent Andrew Fletcher reports on how City fans in Istanbul and Manchester reacted to their treble success

A triumphant homecoming parade will sweep through Manchester to celebrate Manchester City winning the treble after beating Inter-Milan 1-0 in the Champions League Final.

Pep Guardiola's side have become the second English club to take the title since Manchester United in 1999.

It involves winning the Premier League, the FA Cup and the Champions League.

When and where is the parade?

The parade will take place on Monday 12 June, starting at 6:30pm.

The squad will depart from Tonman Street, Deansgate, and travel to St Mary's Gate.

The parade will then travel through Cross Street and King Street, before finishing on the corner of Princess Street and Portland Street.

Parade route. Credit: Manchester City

The entrance to the parade stage viewing area is accessible via Oxford Street and Portland Street from 5pm and all fans will be searched before entering.

This is a non-ticketed event, so fans are advised to arrive early to get the best possible viewing experience.

There will also be screens on Oxford Street, Chepstow Street and Portland Street showing all the action on stage.

With thousands of supporters expected to line the route, several road closures across the city centre will be in place.

How can I get to the parade?

People travelling into or out of Manchester on Monday are being urged to plan ahead and allow extra time for their journeys.

With thousands of supporters expected to line the route, which will require several road closures across the city centre, significant delays are expected to journey times by road – including bus routes – from 6.30pm until 8.30pm.

Fans wishing to attend the parade are being encouraged to travel by Metrolink to one of the city centre stops (St Peter's Square, Victoria) but to avoid alighting at Deansgate due to the staging of the event.

Fans wishing to attend the parade encouraged to travel by Metrolink but to avoid alighting at Deansgate due to the staging of event.

There will also be an increased police presence around the city centre to keep people safe.

More dedicated travel advice, including bus route diversions, can be found on TfGM’s website.

Where else can I watch the parade?

New for this year – three DJ booths will be dotted throughout the parade route so our fans and the city can come together to celebrate the Club’s success in the Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup this season.

Fans across the globe can watch our Matchday Live parade special on mancity.com and its official app from approximately 18:00 (UK).

What else is happening?

A live stage show will take place on Oxford Street, with on stage entertainment starting at 5:30pm.

The players are expected to arrive at around 7:30pm.

End of parade route. Credit: Manchester City

