Greater Manchester hit by torrential rain and flooding

Greater Manchester faced another storm this evening with torrential rain, hail, thunder and lightning.

Footage from around the area showed flooded roads and trees falling down.

This comes on the same night as the Manchester City parade with delays due to adverse weather conditions in the area.

Fans defied the pouring rain to line the streets for the team.

Fans stayed put despite the weather. Credit: Manchester City

In other areas, there was flooding on the motorways with National Highways having to close some roads.

The Met Office have issued a weather warning into the night of Monday 12 June. With a warning saying: "Thunderstorms continue slowly towards the northwest, and are likely to bring surface water flooding, impacting property and travel."