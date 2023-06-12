Play Brightcove video

Simon Hoole from Blackpool RNLI speaking to ITV Granada Reports

An inflatable dinosaur, rubber ring and a Kayak being blown out to sea are just some of the reasons for the lifeboat being sent out off the coast of Blackpool.

The soaring temperatures brought thousands of holidaymakers to the resort over the weekend, 10 and 11 June, and the RNLI volunteers were called out a total of seven times.

Those calls include people getting into difficulty swimming and inflatables being blown out to sea.

One of them had been blown almost a mile out to sea, but thankfully the people who had been on it had already managed to swim to safety.

Blackpool Lifeboat crew in action Credit: RNLI Blackpool

Simon Hoole from Blackpool RNLI said: "It all started Friday night, and went through to Sunday night, lots of swimmers in difficulty swimming too far out and lots of inflatables being blown out to sea.

"They're the ones you can buy in shops, everything from rings you put your kids in, to an inflatable dinosaur all the way up to a professional inflatable canoe.

"We got quite a lot of 999 calls to inflatables where people thought someone was on them, but then they weren't.

"One of the inflatables was blown out to sea about three-quarters of a mile off-shore by the time we got to it.

"We're not too concerned about the inflatable, but we have to make sure no-one was on it when we get that call."

Simon added: "I don't think people are aware they shouldn't be used in the sea.

"It does actually say on the inflatables not to be used in open water, they're mainly for use at home or in a swimming pool.

"A lot of people don't realise the weather conditions at the beaches and at sea, a lot of the time, and if was have an off-short wind that's blowing off the beach, they don't realise until it's too late and they're quite a way out."

The RNLI says these incidents provide a timely reminder of the potential dangers at the coast and on the beach, and due to the fast response from their crews, all the casualties were safe and well.

Colin Lowe, volunteer Helm from Blackpool RNLI said: "It was a busy weekend for all the crew and would like to take this opportunity to remind everyone not to use inflatables in the sea.

"Although they can be fun, inflatables are best used in swimming pools rather than on beaches where they can easily be blown out to sea.

"Two of our lifeboats launched on Saturday and found themselves going in different directions to assist different casualties.

"If anyone finds themselves in difficulty in the water, our advice is to float on your back. Please keep an eye on your family and friends, and if you see anything that gives you any cause for concern then please phone 999 and ask for the Coastguard".

Key facts about the RNLI

The RNLI is a charity which saves lives at sea.

Its volunteers provide a 24-hour search and rescue service around the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland coasts.

The RNLI operates 238 lifeboat stations in the UK and Ireland and more than 240 lifeguard units on beaches around the UK and Channel Islands.

The RNLI is independent of Coastguard and government and depends on voluntary donations and legacies to maintain its rescue service.

Since the RNLI was founded in 1824, its lifeboat crews and lifeguards have saved over 142,700 lives.

