A 21-year-old man has been charged with the murder of Joseph Holland at an address in Huyton.

Mr Holland, 25 was found dead at a house on Huyton House Road on Thursday 8 June after police were called to reports of a concern for safety.

James Preston from Huyton is due to appear at Liverpool Magistrates Court on Monday 12 June.

Merseyside Police confirmed a 21-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of murder in Kent on Saturday June 10.

Three men from Huyton, aged 28, 25 and 36, who were arrested on suspicion of murder have since been released on police bail pending further inquiries.

In a short tribute Mr Holland's family said: "No words could ever describe the loss of our beautiful son, brother, uncle and friend to many.

"He was loved by everybody."

