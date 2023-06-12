Warning this is a live feed, so please be advised you may hear offensive language.

Manchester City fans have lined the streets ahead of their trophy parade to celebrate winning the treble.

The team are taking their trophies across Manchester's streets after claiming the Champions League title on Saturday 10 June.

They also won the FA Cup against arch-rivals Manchester United on Saturday 3 June, as well as claiming the Premier League title.

On board, will be the European Cup, the FA Cup and the Premier League trophy along with Manchester City's players and management.

It'll be followed by another bus carrying friends and family members as well as some very special guests.

The parade starts at approximately 6:30 at Tonman Street in Deansgate and travels to St Mary's Gate.

It will pass through Cross Street and King Street, before finishing on the corner of Princess Street and Portland Street.

Despite rain, fans crowd the streets waiting for Manchester City.

Despite the pouring rain, fans are waiting for the team's bus, with blue shirts crowding the streets.

The crowds have been delayed from being let into the stage area after reports of localised lightning storms, the decision has been taken in the interest of safety by the council.

One fan said: "It's amazing, it's what my dad dreamed of, it's what I've dreamed of. People call us plastic fans but is this plastic? No it isn't."

While another said: "We've done it, we've done the treble. In my lifetime. I never thought we'd win the Premier League...2012, what a day, 2023, absolutely amazing.

"If I die tomorrow, I don't care because my team have done the treble. We have equaled what United did and our treble is better than theirs."

Fans line the streets to watch the team go past.

Finlay Fisher will be on the second bus alongside the team.

After sending a message to Jack Grealish last summer during the World Cup, he got to meet his idol and now he'll be celebrating the treble with the players and the thousands who have lined the streets.