A school in Heywood has been forced to close after a 'threat' was made towards the school.Police were called to the Holy Family RC & CE College on Pot Hall, Wilton Grove, at around 10am.The secondary school is now shut with all pupils sent home. Officers are on the scene with 'enquiries ongoing'.In a statement, a Greater Manchester Police spokesperson said: "At around 10am today (Monday 12 June 2023), officers were called to a report of a threat made towards Holy Family RC and CE college in Wilton Grove, Heywood."Officers have attended and enquiries are ongoing. The school has closed as a precaution and is expected to re-open as normal on Tuesday."