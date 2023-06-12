Play Brightcove video

Newly appointed Seagull scarer Jasmine Stretton

A zoo’s seagull-scaring job has attracted a 'flock of applicants' from around the world.

More than 250 people from as far as Australia, the US and even war-torn Ukraine have applied for the Seagull Deterrent role at Blackpool Zoo, which pays £10.80 an hour.

Four members of staff share the role, including Jasmine Stretton who also works in admissions.

She got the job after filling in for an absent scarer and realised it was great fun.

The zoo's advert made global headlines in May when it announced the vacancy.

Ian Walker, Operations and Visitor Services Manager at the Zoo, said: “The job vacancy has broken the internet and we have had coverage in almost every country on the globe."

Staff say seagulls have stolen food from penguins and pelicans and “make a real nuisance of themselves” during talks, feeds and demonstrations that involve fish.

Previous attempts to deter them include large eagle shaped kites and large statues of various birds of prey.

The zoo once had trained birds of prey patrolling the skies around the zoo to try and discourage the seagulls.

Ian said the ideal candidate for the role will be “energetic” and have “a natural ability to talk to people”.

“The costume is something the seagulls won’t have seen before, and as intelligent birds, they will naturally not like it," he said.

"The costume also makes a sound when the person is moving, which is something else the seagulls don’t like.“

Ms Stretton said the job is great fun, and that is why she takes care not to scare the children, while she is chasing the gulls away.