A teenager has been jailed for life after stabbing his 17-year-old friend to death in a park after they fell out over a cannabis debt.

Maciej Mikolajczyk lured Alan Szelugowski to Clowes Park in Higher Broughton, Salford, before stabbing him 20 times and taking his mobile phone so he could not call for help.The college student was discovered the following morning by dog walkers.

Police cordon at Clowes Park after what the judge described as a 'mindless' stabbing Credit: MEN Media

A trial at Manchester's Minshull Street Crown Court heard Alan was murdered after he had 'fallen out' with his 'close friend' Mikolajczyk over a cannabis debt.

They had arranged to meet at a park on 29 January 2022 to 'sort things out'.

But Mikolajczyk, then 17, also brought along Lilner Neto and Benson Jones, both 16 at the time, to the 'pre-planned' attack.

Carrying 'at least one knife' they arrived at the park in a stolen BMW, the court heard.They then 'set upon' Alan in the dark in an attack which lasted around 10 minutes.

They fled the scene and attempted to cover their tracks by getting rid of the knife and the mobile phone they had taken from the grievously injured victim.

17 year old Alan Szelugowski was found with stab wounds in a park in Salford

Neto switched his phone to aeroplane mode to try to avoid its movements being later tracked, while Jones performed a 'factory reset' on his mobile.

Mikolajczyk later told a string of 'lies' about his whereabouts that night, including to the victim's family.After his arrest Mikolajczyk told 'at least four different versions of events that night', the court heard.Following a trial, Mikolajczyk was found guilty of murder, while Jones and Neto were found guilty of manslaughter. The three killers can now be named as they are all now 18.

Police forensic officers at Clowes Park after 'frenzied' stabbing Credit: MEN Media

At today's sentencing hearing, parts of a victim impact statement written by Alan's mum, Anna Szelugowska, were read out in court.

She said her son would 'do anything to avoid conflict' and described him walking two miles to the shop to avoid local gangs.His murder was the 'biggest shock', Ms Szelugowska said, adding: "The day it happened was awful. I relive it all the time."Since that day our lives have never, and will never, be the same again. There are no words to describe how I feel."I walk down the street and see other teenage boys living their lives and become angry. The only reason I am still here is for my other two sons. Without them I think I would have ended my life."Ms Szelugowska said she had 'only hatred' for her son's killers, admitting: "I will never forgive them."Tom Edwards, mitigating for Mikolajczyk, said the teenager regrets the 'great level of distress' he had caused.

Mr Edwards said: "The jury found my client was heavily involved [in the attack]. That's not the same as saying he was responsible for the entirety of the injuries suffered by the victim."Mr Edwards said Mikolajczyk, who worked at a Premier Inn hotel, had endured a 'relatively chaotic' upbringing having moved to Manchester from Poland aged seven.

There were 'allegations of abuse' within the family, Mr Edwards said, adding that Mikolajczyk had been excluded from school twice, faced disruption to his life caused by the pandemic, and 'smoked too much cannabis'.Anesta Weekes, mitigating for Neto, said there was no evidence her client had taken part in the attack, adding: "There is no denying that Lilner Neto was present and that he knew a terrible stabbing had taken place."But what is difficult [to prove] is that he joined in the attack by kicks and punches. I would have concerns as to where that evidence is."Clare Ashcroft, mitigating for Jones, said he had been a carer for his mum 'for much of his young life' and when she died in 2020 he found it 'very difficult to accept'. Jones had an 'emotional age much younger than his chronological age', Ms Ashcroft said.Judge John Potter said the three defendants took part in 'horrific violence for, it seems, little or no reason'.

Alan, described as a 'small in stature' at just 5ft 1ins, 'stood little chance', after being 'set upon and left to bleed to death', the judge said.

Police cordon at Clowes Park after victim was stabbed 20 times Credit: MEN Media

Judge Potter added: "The three of you set upon Alan in the dark in that park and stabbed, kicked and punched him. You Maciej Mikolajczyk used at least one knife to inflict injury."After the attack the three of you abandoned your victim in the park, raising no alarm as to what you had done and ensuring that there was no prospect of any alarm being raised you took his mobile phone and disposed of it, as you also did with the knife you had used."This was brutal, mindless violence which bore the hallmarks of being pre-planned. You, Maciej Mikolajczyk, arranged to meet him in the park that night around a set time, having made arrangements to take you co-accused with you.During the course of the attack I am sure that both Benson Jones and Lilner Neto knew that a knife was being used to inflict very serious injuries."

Detective Chief Inspector Gareth Davies, of Greater Manchester Police’s Major Incident Team, said: “Our thoughts remain with Alan’s loved ones, who are understandably devastated. We hope today’s result gives them a sense of closure.

“This was a really violent attack – Alan was found with more than 20 injuries, five of which would have killed him. There is no doubt that this issue could have been resolved without weapons.

“These boys will now spend 36 years and several key milestones behind bars – I really hope this sentence makes those who carry knives think twice before they leave the house.”Mikolajczyk, of Moorsley Drive, Blackley, north Manchester, was jailed for life and told he will serve a minimum of 20 years.

Neto, of Duke Street, Lower Broughton, Salford, and Jones, of Edith Street, Moss Side, south Manchester, were both jailed for eight years, of which they will serve half in detention and half on licence.