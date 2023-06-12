A teenage boy has suffered serious injuries after the moped he was riding collided with a police van in Preston.

The crash happened at 11pm on Sunday, 11 June, on Blackpool Road at the junction with Plungington Road.

Lancashire Police say the emergency vehicle was travelling to an unrelated call at the time of the incident.

The rider of the moped, an 18-year-old man from Preston, suffered a serious pelvic injury and remains in hospital.

He was initially arrested at the scene on suspicion of drug-driving but was later de-arrested pending further enquiries.

A mandatory referral has been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), the body who oversees the police complaints system in England and Wales.

Sergeant David Hurst said: “This collision has left a man seriously injured and we are working to establish the full circumstances of what caused the collision.

“I would ask any witnesses or anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage which could assist our enquiries to contact police."