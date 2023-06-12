The trial of a man accused of shooting a beautician outside a pub on Christmas Eve will get underway today.

Connor Chapman, 23, is charged with the murder of Elle Edwards, 26, outside the Lighthouse pub in Wallasey Village in Wirral, Merseyside, on 24 December.

He is also charged with the attempted murder of Jake Duffy and Kieran Salkeld, three counts of wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm of Harry Loughran, Nicholas Speed and Liam Carr, possession of a converted Skorpion submachine gun and possession of ammunition with intent to endanger life, as well as handling stolen goods - a Mercedes A class vehicle - between 22 and 26 December.

Chapman, of no fixed address, will stand trial alongside co-defendant Thomas Waring, 20, of Private Drive, Barnston, Wirral.

Waring is charged with possession of a Skorpion submachine gun and assisting an offender by helping dispose of the car allegedly used by Chapman after the shooting.

The trial, at Liverpool Crown Court, is expected to last three to four weeks.