Reigning Speedway Premiership Champions Belle Vue Aces delivered another impressive 47-43 home win to take all three league points on offer against the King’s Lynn Stars.

Severe weather surrounded the National Speedway Stadium on Monday 13 June in the build-up to tapes up, with thunder, lighting and torrential rain wreaking havoc in the surrounding areas.

But the stadium was spared the brunt of the storm and the meeting got underway at 8pm as scheduled.

Dan Bewley and Tom Brennan delivered an emphatic 5-1 to launch the Belle Vue offensive but the MacInnes Stars were not prepared to let them have things all their own way.

Race night at the National Speedway Stadium Credit: Ian Charles

Throughout the night, the visitors produced enough heat advantages of their own to keep the Aces honest but each was matched by the Aces to keep the scores in their favour.

Heat 12 saw Artem Laguta team up with Michael Palm Toft to bring the scores to within four points with two races to go, putting major pressure on Belle Vue’s Charles Wright and Norick Blodorn.

Their crucial 5-1 in Heat 14 not only sealed the aggregate win for the bonus point, but also the win on the night for the reigning champions.

Jaimon Lidsey top scored with 12 points while Dan Bewley brought home 9+1 and Tom Brennan added 8+1.

Brennan said: "King’s Lynn really gave it to us tonight. There was a lot of speculation about how the result would look tonight and I’ll admit I never thought it’d get that close.

"On paper, though, they are a good team and since bringing Laguta in it has made them much stronger but we are more than a match for them as we showed on track.

"We were a bit concerned with how the weather was before tapes up and the track staff did a fantastic job and we not only got the meeting on but it was a fantastic meeting to boot.

"It’s amazing for us to reach the halfway stage and be comfortably at the top of the Premiership table.

"There’s still a lot of work to do before the play offs though, but so far things are going very well."

The Aces head to Leicester on Thursday 15 June.

