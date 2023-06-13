Play Brightcove video

Footage by ITV Lorraine & Sky Dive North West: Bill Roache soaring through the clouds skydiving.

Coronation street star Bill Roache has surprised his fans by jumping out of a plane for charity.

The actor, who has played Ken Barlow since the soap began in 1960 soared through the air to help community causes and homelessness.

Bill Roache, who's 91 leapt from a plan with a guide Credit: ITV Lorraine & Sky Dive North West

Roache, who celebrated his 91st birthday in April, holds the record for the longest-serving soap star, beamed as he he descended strapped to a guide, before a parachute cushioned them safely to the ground.

He told ITV's Lorraine Kelly: “Your breath is taken away, it’s kind of amazing. You can’t breathe and it’s quite startling.

“But then when the parachute opens and you see that glorious view, that’s lovely. You just slow it down, you know how birds feel, it’s really wonderful."

Bill Roache said he was looking for an adventure before his skydive Credit: ITV Lorraine & Sky Dive North West

In the clip after he landed, he added: “I’m ready for a cup of tea." Before the dive, Bill said he was desperate for a little adventure.

He said: “You should do what you enjoy doing. As you get older, people bring chairs and say sit down, take it easy… No! If you don’t use it, you lose it."