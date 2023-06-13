A dolphin has been found dead on a beach on the Isle of Man.

A female Risso dolphin was found by a member of the public after it washed up on Kirk Michael beach, in the North West of the island.

The 2.3 metre long juvenile had no obvious signs of injuries.

The rare incident was reported to the Marine Strandings Network, which is co-ordinated by the Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture (DEFA) and Manx Wildlife Trust (MWT).

It was then removed to determine the cause of death by DEFA, MWT, the Manx Whale and Dolphin Watch (MWDW) and the Manx Museum.

Dr Haywood MHK, DEFA Political Member for the Environment, said: “The waters surrounding the Isle of Man are a ‘hotspot‘ for Risso’s in the summer months.

“Despite this, relatively little is known about why they come to the Irish Sea, what they specifically eat while here, and why their presence in Manx waters is seasonal.”

DEFA and MWDW have welcomed a Bangor University student to carry out a research project this summer to help understand the behaviours of the Risso dolphin.

Once the cause of death has been established the skeleton will be preserved and presented to the Manx Museum to help people learn more about the species.

Anyone who comes across a stranded whale, dolphin, seal or shark should contact either the Manx Wildlife Trust on 01624 844432 or DEFA on 01624 685835.

