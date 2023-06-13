Play Brightcove video

Elle Edwards' family arriving at Liverpool Crown Court, led by her father

The family of Elle Edwards has arrived at court ahead of the beautician's murder trial.Ms Edwards' dad, Tim Edwards, walked into the Queen Elizabeth II Law Courts surrounded by other family members.

He wore a purple pin on his blazer which is thought to be a tribute to his daughter. The purple pin appears to show two letters 'E' back-to- back to form a set of wings.

Elle Edwards was shot leaving a pub in Wallasey on Christmas Eve last year Credit: Family picture

Connor Chapman, 23, is accused of the murder of the 26-year-old beautician, who was shot outside the Lighthouse pub in Wallasey Village, Wirral, Merseyside, on Christmas Eve. Merseyside Police previously stated she is not believed to have been the intended target of the shooting, with four men also injured during the shooting.

Connor Chapman's trial is expected to begin at Liverpool Crown Court Credit: Elizabeth Cook/PA

Connor Chapman, of Houghton Road in Woodchurch, has pleaded guilty to handling the stolen car allegedly used in the shooting.

On Monday, the 23-year-old admitted handling stolen goods at Liverpool Crown Court.

The charge relates to a Mercedes A Class vehicle which he is said to have handled between 23 and 31 December 2022.However, Chapman denies eight other counts, including the murder of Ms Edwards.

The other charges include attempted murder of Jake Duffy and Kieran Salkeld, three counts of wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm to Harry Loughran, Nicholas Speed and Liam Carr.

He is also charged with the possession of a converted Skorpion submachine gun with intent to endanger life and possession of ammunition with intent to endanger life.Also expected to appear in the dock throughout the trial, is Chapman's co-defendant Thomas Waring, 20, of Private Drive, Barnston, Wirral.

Waring is charged with assisting an offender by disposing of the Mercedes, which is alleged to have been used by Chapman during the murder.

He also denies possession of a Skorpion submachine gun. On Monday a jury of 12 people were sworn in for the case which is expected to last up to four weeks.